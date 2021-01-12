The Washington County coroner’s office is seeking information on next of kin for the following:
- Mary O’Neil, whose last known address was Townview Health and Rehabilitation, Canonsburg. She was born June 21, 1928, and died Jan. 2.
- Barton W. Spigelmyer whose last known address was Pittsburgh. He was born Dec. 17, 1952, and died Jan. 5.
- Richard J. Fabery, whose last known address was The Grove nursing home, Washington. He was born Jan. 14, 1946, and died Jan. 6.
If you have information on any of the three decedents, call the coroner’s office at 724-228-6785.