William Bricker
The Washington County coroner’s office is seeking information on William Bricker, who was born April 2, 1957, and died June 11, 2023.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Mostly cloudy skies with showery rains and a possible rumble of thunder in the afternoon. High 76F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: June 23, 2023 @ 2:16 am
William Bricker
The Washington County coroner’s office is seeking information on William Bricker, who was born April 2, 1957, and died June 11, 2023.
He last residence was Premier Washington Health Center and previously lived in Uniontown.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the coroner’s office at 724-228-6785.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.