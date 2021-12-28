The Washington County coroner's office is seeking information on Andrue Lee Myles aka Andrew Lee Myles, who was born Feb. 3, 1949, and died Dec. 22. His last known address was Glenn Avenue, Canonsburg, and previously lived in Flint Mich., Ypsilanti, Mich., and Louisiana.
Information is also being sought for Patricia Anne Baer, who was born Dec. 16, 1958, and died Dec. 24.
Her last known address was Liberty Tower, California, and she had previously lived in Fairbank and New Salem, Pa., and Jackson Hole, Wyo.
If you have information on either person, please contact the coroner's office at 724-228-6785.