The Washington County coroner’s office is seeking information on Ruth Orndoff, who was born June 3, 1935, and died Feb. 23.
Her last-known residence was East Maiden Street, Washington.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: March 6, 2023 @ 12:47 am
The Washington County coroner’s office is seeking information on Ruth Orndoff, who was born June 3, 1935, and died Feb. 23.
Her last-known residence was East Maiden Street, Washington.
If you have information, please contact the coroner’s office at 724-228-6785.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.