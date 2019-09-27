The Washington County coroner’s office is seeking help in locating the family of Thomas Pointer, 71, of West Wylie Avenue, Washington, who died on Sept. 5.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the coroner’s office at 724-228-6785.

