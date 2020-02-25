Washington County Chief Deputy Coroner Matt Yancosek said Monday that the office was able to make contact over the weekend with the son of Judith Fisher, who died the day before her 81st birthday in her East Washington home.
She had called 911 but “at some point she became disconnected,” Yancosek said. Emergency personnel arrived, but Fisher was pronounced dead at 6:30 a.m.
Her phone required a pass code that did not yield access.
A news release Friday by Coroner Timothy Warco attributed Fisher’s death to natural causes.
Fisher, Washington County’s last Democratic jury commissioner, made an unsuccessful bid last year to become her party’s nominee for register of wills and clerk of orphan’s court. She and her late husband, Robert, were also former members of the Pennsylvania Democratic Committee.