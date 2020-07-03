A Hanover Township man was shot and killed Friday afternoon following an argument with his son, according to a Saturday morning news release from Washington County Coroner Timothy Warco.
Joseph Robert Warrick Sr., 46, was pronounced dead at 6:01 p.m. Friday following the argument with his son, which began at about 4 p.m. in a Hanover Acres Drive apartment, Warco said.
The cause and manner of Warrick Sr.'s death is still pending an investigation, Warco said.
The identity of Warco Sr.'s son has not been released by Warco's office or Hanover Township police.
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the incident.