The Washington County Coroner was called to a North Strabane Township home Friday afternoon, where a person working in a trench became trapped.
Firefighters were called to the Brehm Road home at 1:10 p.m., following reports a person had become trapped in a 10-foot ditch.
A North Strabane police officer said it appeared that the hole caved in, but officers were still investigating the incident.
North Strabane, Peters Township and Canonsburg firefighters responded to the scene along with North Strabane police.
Check back with the Observer-Reporter for further details as they become available.