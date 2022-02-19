The Washington County coroner has been called to the scene of an accident in Monongahela involving a Norfolk Southern train and a car.
The crash happened around 2:15 p.m. Saturday behind Monongahela Manor on Railroad Street near the Noble J. Dick Aquatorium, according to county dispatch.
It was not known how many were killed, or if others were injured in the crash.
The heavily damaged car remained on the tracks, resting on its driver's side, until about 4 p.m. Its roof was sheared off, although it was not know if the damage was from the crash or by firefighters trying to get to the victim.
Monongahela City Police referred all questions about the crash to Norfolk Southern, who is leading the investigation.
Additional details will be reported as they become available.