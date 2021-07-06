Over the holiday weekend, President Biden proclaimed that the United States is “closer than ever” to vanquishing the coronavirus, and the number of cases reported in this region on Monday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health would seem to back up the president’s claim.
There were no new deaths reported between Sunday and Monday in Washington, Greene, Fayette, Westmoreland or Allegheny counties. Washington reported one additional case, bringing its 16-month total to 17,941; Greene County had no new cases, with its total standing at 3,361; Fayette County added two new cases, with 13,443 cases total; Westmoreland County had three new cases, for a total of 34,445; and Allegheny County added 17 new cases, for a total of 101,959.