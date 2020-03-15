To minimize the potential spread of COVID-19, the following individuals or agencies have canceled or postponed events:
Centerville: The borough office and the sewage office located in the municipal building at 100 East End Road will be closed to the public effective Monday through March 31. Both offices will remain open for mail, phone calls and emails, but are asking that residents not come in person.
Martha Washington Garden Club: The meeting at noon on Tuesday in Washington has been canceled.
Brownsville Area Ministerial Association: Lenten service for Thursday has been canceled.
Washington County: The commissioners’ town hall meeting Monday at Mon Valley Hospital has been canceled. Poll worker training classes have been canceled this week. Information will be provided later this week for the following week. The Great Gathering VII, initially set for Wednesday, has been postponed until July 15. The Washington County Chamber of Commerce’s breakfast briefing Friday has been canceled. The March 24 chamber luncheon has been canceled. Crown Castle’s 5G breakfast March 26 has been canceled.
Rep. Natalie Mihalek events: The office of state Rep. Natalie Mihalek, R-Upper St. Clair, has canceled several upcoming events, including a Thursday District Town Hall Meeting, an April 2 reading session at Upper St. Clair children’s library and an April 3 “Walk with Your Legislator” event at the Montour Trail.
Pittsburgh Creative Arts Festival: The event at DoubleTree by Hilton, Green Tree, has been postponed. New dates will be announced.
Town Hall South: The lecture series for Tuesday has been canceled.
Three Treasures Health and Wellness ribbon cutting: The event scheduled for Friday has been postponed. A new date has yet to be established.
Chartiers-Houston High School musical: The performances of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday have been postponed. The school district will announce new dates.
The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra: The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra is postponing all concerts through the end of March. Symphony officials “are exploring all possibilities for future dates for the postponed concerts,” according to a news release.
The Oglebay Institute: The Oglebay Institute in Wheeling, W.Va., is canceling all public events, performances, classes and workshops through April 4 at all its facilities.
State Sen. Pam Iovino: State Sen. Pam Iovino is closing her district offices in Bethel Park and Robinson Township starting Monday. Iovino’s staff will continue to provide constituent services through the phone, email, U.S. mail and fax.
Sister to Sister Summit: The 18th Sister to Sister Summit for sixth-grade girls, scheduled at Citizens Library for Friday and Saturday, has been postponed. Event sponsors have not scheduled a new date. For additional information, contact summit coordinator Alexandra Brooks at ab@peacefromdv.org or 724-223-5477.
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust: All Pittsburgh Cultural Trust performances, exhibitions, films and events through April 6 have been canceled or postponed.
Donegal Township: The Monday meeting of the township’s board of supervisors has been postponed until March 30.
Peters Township: Peters Township Public Library and Community Recreation Center will be closed beginning Monday. All organized recreation programs, including youth sports activities, will be suspended during the closure. A day for the facilities to reopen has yet to be announced.
South Fayette: Effective immediately, South Fayette Township Municipal Building is closed to the public. The restriction is scheduled to remain in effect until April 1 or until further notice. Restricted building facilities include the township offices, meeting rooms, police station and senior center. In addition, the township has canceled all events, including parks and recreation programs, athletic association organized sports and activities of the South Fayette Area Senior Citizens Association. South Fayette Township Library programs are canceled, but the library will remain open.
Bethel Park: The Bethel Park Community Center will be closed through March 29. The closure pertains to all activities, programs, classes, meetings, events and private rentals.
The Tull Family Theater: The Tull Family Theater in Sewickley is closing as of Friday. All screenings and special events have been suspended.
The Pittsburgh Opera: The Pittsburgh Opera has canceled all performances of “Carmen” at the Benedum Center. The performances were scheduled for March 28 and 31, and April 3 and 5. The student matinee was scheduled for April 2. The Friends of the Opera Speakers Series event for March 22 has been canceled.
The Westmoreland Museum of American Art: The Westmoreland Museum of American Art will be closed until March 31.
The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh and MuseumLab: The museum and MuseumLab will be closed until further notice. All areas of the museums will be deep cleaned while they are closed.
Avella Business Expo: The Avella Business Expo scheduled for March 21 at Independence Township Community Center has been canceled.
