As cases of the novel coronavirus continue to spread across the United States, people are increasingly anxious and scared.
Disruptions to daily life, including social distancing and isolation, school and business closings, working from home and the uncertainty of when the COVID-19 pandemic will end and what the human toll will be can cause anxiety in many, especially those who battle mental health issues.
Dr. Rueben Brock, a licensed psychologist, said it’s completely normal to feel fear and anxiety right now.
“Coronavirus plays on our worst underlying fears; we think about the worst-case scenario. Movies like ‘Outbreak’ play on our fears that something will happen and we’re going to die,” said Brock. “But you don’t want to let it get the best of you, especially people who are prone to anxiety. This is the type of situation that can send them into a tailspin.”
Brock and other local experts offered advice on keeping spirits up and handling anxiety during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Stay connected
Social distancing and isolation are important, socially responsible ways to slow down the spread of coronavirus, but they can feel isolating and lonely.
“We need to keep our connections, whether it’s FaceTiming or Zooming or just calling or texting each other to say how you’re doing,” said Dr. Mary Jo Podgurski, director of Common Ground Teen Center, which closed due to the outbreak. “The key is, we need to physically isolate, but not socially isolate. We are social creatures, and socially connecting is really powerful.”
Podgurski has established two private Facebook groups for teens and young adults to share their thoughts and concerns, and keep connected, created a virtual Teen Center, and fields texts and calls daily from children.She has lined up teacher speaks and senior citizens to zoom with kids, and set up a buddy system where teens are responsible for texting each other daily.
“They’re afraid for their loved ones, especially their grandmas and grandpas; they’re afraid their lives are doing to be turned upside down,” said Podgurski. “They have a lot of anxiety about what’s coming up in the future.”
Keep busy
Podgurski made homemade bread. Brock has been playing Pacman with his teenage son, Rueben Jr. Participating in fun, fulfilling activities can minimize anxiety.
“Do things that are relaxing to you. My mama used to make bread. She said kneading the dough and feeling its texture would ease anxiety. And if it didn’t, when you’re done, you have a fresh loaf of bread anyway,’” said Podgurski.
Staying at home provides an opportunity to do activities you enjoy, but might not have had time for: read, paint, do puzzles, clean the house, watch movies or a television show, bake, take virtual tours of national museums, or organize photo albums.
“Do the things that make you feel good,” Brock said. “Make lemonade out of the lemons.”
Limit your information
“Right now, (coronavirus), understandably, dominates the news. But a lot of people sit on Facebook 24/7 and read this dreadful news, and your mind feeds on that,” said Brock.
Brock said he limits the amount of news he watches and recommends getting daily updates from credible news sources, including NPR and the World Health organization and Centers for Disease Control websites.
“Turn on the news, to see only what you need to know to stay informed, and then go play Monopoly with your family,” he said.
Establish a routine
Podgurski said it’s important to establish a routine and to provide structure during uncertain times.
“I really recommend setting up schedules,” said Podgurski, noting that keeping a daily agenda can provide a sense of normalcy.
Consistent wake-up times and meal times can be helpful, as well as built-in time to be outside and establishing where and how people work at home.
Reflect, and take care of yourself
Brock suggests engaging in activities that are calming.
“Get up in the morning, do deep breathing, yoga, anything that gets you centered and calms you down,” he said.
Make time for prayer and meditation to touch base with your spiritual side, said Podgurski.
And while you can’t control what’s happening around you, you can take steps to care for yourself and loved ones. Eat healthy and get enough sleep. Wash your hands frequently. Run or walk outside, or exercise using apps on your phone.
Acknowledge your emotions
Cheryld Emala, a certified trauma specialist for Southwestern Pennsylvania Human Services, said it’s important to acknowledge the thoughts and emotions you’re experiencing because of the dramatic changes COVID-19 is making to our normal ways of life, and then work through those feelings.
Said Emala, “Recognize those feelings, then utilize art, exercise, work, music, creative writing, mindfulness, or helping others.”
Focus on things you can control
“An effective way to handle the stress is to manage your critical thinking skills,” said Brock. If you’re an hourly wage earner who has lost work for the next two weeks, take necessary steps to apply for unemployment compensation.
The best thing we can do, Brock said, is make the best of the situation – and recognize most people who contract COVID-19 have mild symptoms and fully recover.
“We’re all locked into our homes. Let’s just reconnect. Spend time with the people who matter,” he said. “We live in a world that’s super fast-paced and in a hurry. This has made us slow down. Reassess what matters to you. There’s nothing you can do except do what you have to do to keep yourself safe. This will end. We’re going to get through it, but we’ve got to stick together.”
Brock noted people who go through difficult experiences can build psychological resilience and find a stronger appreciation for life and relationships.
Podgurski echoed similar thoughts.
“This, too, shall pass, which means this is going to go away and eventually things will get better,” she said.
For mental health crisis support in Washington County, call 877-225-3567 for 24/7 support.
For information about joining the Zoom link, contact Mary Jo Podgurski at podmj@healthyteens.com.
