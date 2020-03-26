COVID-19 DOH Testing Lab

Courtesy of the Pennsylvania Department of Health

Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories on March 6.

Allegheny County recorded 45 new cases of coronavirus Thursday morning as the number of patients with the virus was expected to increase statewide.

The county's health department said there were 133 positive cases of the virus in Allegheny, that 20 of those patients were hospitalized.

There were no additional deaths in that county from the virus that has killed two people there, the department said.

An update on the virus from the state was expected today at noon.

