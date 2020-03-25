The number of new coronavirus cases increased by 30 overnight in Allegheny County, prompting officials there to urge residents to obey Gov. Tom Wolf's stay-home order to prevent its spread.
The county has 88 confirmed cases of the virus with those between the ages of 25 and 49 making up the largest number of them, Allegheny stated in a news release.
"The department continues to conduct contract tracing with those who have tested positive, making recommendations for self-quarantine as appropriate, the county stated.
"Residents are encouraged to comply with the Governor’s stay-at-home order in order to slow the spread of the virus in our community."
The number of deaths from the virus remained at two Wednesday in Allegheny. Thirteen of the active cases were hospitalized.
State Health Department Sec. Rachel Levine will provide an update on the pandemic at 2 p.m. today.