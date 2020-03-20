The number of coronavirus cases rose to 268 in Pennsylvania as more people were being tested for the illness, the state Health Department said Friday.
The number of positive cases stood at 185 Thursday, when health Sec. Rachel Levine warned community spread of the virus was occurring.
“Our notable increase in cases over the last few days indicates we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Levine said Friday, while urging people to stay home to prevent the illness from spreading.
Washington County remained at three cases Friday, while Westmoreland County doubled to four positive results.
Allegheny County had five people hospitalized with coronavirus as the number of cases also continued to rise there Friday.
The county's health department said it had 27 cases of the virus, up by nine from Thursday.
"Similar to what has been seen in other states and other countries, the number of those testing positive will continue to rise as testing increases," the department stated in a news release.
Meanwhile, the state Department of Human Services Friday urged Medicaid providers to make use of telemedicine technology to avoid face-to-face contact with patients to help slow the spread of the virus.
Telemedicine can be delivered through audio-video conferencing hosted by a secure mobile application. During this state of emergency, telephone-only services may be utilized in situations where video technology is not available.
Allegheny was continuing to test specific high-risk individuals for the virus, including those with known contact, health-care workers and first responders.
There were 2,574 patients who had tested negative statewide, and one death, Levine said.
Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough and shortness of breath, were urged to stay at home and contact their primary-care provider to determine if they needed to be tested for the virus, the department said.
Those in need of immediate medical care should call 911, or phone ahead before going to a doctor’s office or emergency department to allow the staff at those locations to prepare for your arrival.
Levine was expected to have a briefing on the virus at 2 p.m. today.
Thank you for Reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.