Cornerstone Care Community Health Centers will have an open house and community event from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at the new Community Health Center of Washington at 351 West Beau St.
The event will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a celebration with local organizations providing resources, a food truck and entertainment for kids such as a henna tattoo artist, balloon artist, face painter and bounce house.
Music will be supplied by DJ Jason Forbes, and WJPA will be on site for a live broadcast.
Guests will be able to tour the new location, which was previously on Jefferson Avenue, and the first 30 families will receive a gift card. Everyone will receive Cornerstone Care branded items and also will be entered to win a grand prize raffle basket.
The event will take place during National Health Center Week, Aug. 6-12. The week is an annual celebration with the goal of raising awareness about the mission and accomplishments of America’s health centers.
