Cornerstone Care Community Health Centers will have an open house and community event from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at the new Community Health Center of Washington at 351 West Beau St.

The event will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a celebration with local organizations providing resources, a food truck and entertainment for kids such as a henna tattoo artist, balloon artist, face painter and bounce house.

Purchase a Subscription