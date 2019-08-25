Give us your thirsty, your hungry, your folks looking for fun!
The fifth annual Corks & Kegs festival proved to be yet another success, as ideal weather paved the way for crowds to flock to the Observer-Reporter event on Saturday and Sunday.
The Meadows Racetrack & Casino – that is, the area between the casino and racetrack – was full of vendors offering everything from crafts and clothing to food and, of course, plenty of beverages for guests born before Aug. 25, 1998.
“This event continues to grow and is one of Washington County’s premier festivals,” Carole DeAngelo, Observer-Reporter advertising director, said. “It has become one of the region’s most extensive craft beer events.”
The festival in North Strabane Township, with South Hills Auto as its major supporter, also has become a prime destination to hear quality music. This year’s acts included Pittsburgh-area legends Billy Price and Joe Grushecky with their respective bands, plus the respected groups 8th Street Rox and – if you’ll pardon the, uh, Irish – Bastard Bearded Irishmen.
Vintage vehicle enthusiasts had a real treat perusing hundreds of classics at the Tenth Annual Classic Car Cruise-In, from pre-World War II antiques to souped-up muscle cars that never go out of style.
And everyone had the opportunity to support their fellow residents of the region.
“The Corks & Kegs festival is about more than fabulous spirits and food,” DeAngelo said. “It is about patronizing our local businesses, giving back to our community, coming together to have fun and showing other areas what our community represents.”