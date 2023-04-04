An attempt by Smith Township police to pull over a Coraopolis man for reckless driving is what led to a deadly chase Sunday, according to state police.
The Washington County coroner identified the man as Eduardo Lee Hoover Jr., 38. Smith Township police tried to pull Hoover over at about 5:15 p.m. following reports he was driving erratically.
Police said Hoover did not stop and led officers from both Smith Township and Mt. Pleasant police departments to Washington. Police were able to get cars in front of and behind Hoover’s pickup truck in the 1000 block of Jefferson Avenue.
According to police, Hoover stopped his truck and put it into reverse. He rammed the front of a police car, then drove forward into a utility pole. After hitting the pole, police said Hoover again began driving in reverse toward police officers.
Officers from both Smith and Mt. Pleasant police departments fired shots into Hoover’s vehicle and hit him, according to police.
State police said officers attempted to render aid, but Hoover died at the scene. He was pronounced dead shortly after 8 p.m., the coroner’s office reported.
A news release issued by state police did not specify how many times Hoover was shot. His cause and manner of death are pending further investigation.
State police and the Washington County district attorney’s office are investigating.
Washington police and fire departments, and Ambulance and Chair Service also responded.
