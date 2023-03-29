State Rep. Bud Cook, R-Daisytown, is hosting a town meeting for West Greene School District communities from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the high school auditorium at 1352 Hargus Creek Road, Waynesburg.
As Cook is new to representing Greene County after legislative redistricting last year, he is planning to host town meetings in conjunction with each of the local school districts. The goal is to create a “Greene Team” to help promote the region.
