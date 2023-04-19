State Rep. Bud Cook will host a town meeting for Jefferson-Morgan School District communities from 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 27 at the high school auditorium.
Cook is encouraging residents, business owners, borough and township officials, and county commissioners to attend.
“Open lines of communication are vital to my work to represent the people of Greene County and the 50th District,” Cook said in a press release. “Let’s work together to make our community the best it can be so people will Come Home, Go Big and Have a Ball.”
Cook now represents Greene County after redistricting last year. He plans to host more town meetings at each local school district.
The auditorium is located at 1351 Jefferson Road, Jefferson.
