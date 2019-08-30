news 1
Buy Now

Rep. Bud Cook, R-West Pike Run, will host a concealed carry seminar at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, 1314 Axton St., Belle Vernon. Featured speaker will be Kim Stolfer, president of Firearms Owners Against Crime. Due to limiting seating, interested individuals must preregister for the free seminar by calling Cook’s Belle Vernon district office at 724-929-2660.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription