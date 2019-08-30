Rep. Bud Cook, R-West Pike Run, will host a concealed carry seminar at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, 1314 Axton St., Belle Vernon. Featured speaker will be Kim Stolfer, president of Firearms Owners Against Crime. Due to limiting seating, interested individuals must preregister for the free seminar by calling Cook’s Belle Vernon district office at 724-929-2660.
