State Rep. Bud Cook is inviting residents of the 50th legislative district to a concealed carry seminar later this month at the Greene County Fairgrounds.
The seminar be held from 6 to 9 p.m. April 20 on the second floor of the 4-H building at the fairgrounds.
“This is a great opportunity for both current and future gun owners to learn more about the state’s gun laws and firearms safety,” Cook said.
Jim Stoker of Firearm Owners Against Crime will be a special guest. The Greene County Sheriff’s Department will be on hand to offer same-day permits.
