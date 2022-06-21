State Rep. Bud Cook (R-Washington/Fayette) has been appointed to serve as a member of the House Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee, according to a press release.
“Agriculture is the top industry in Pennsylvania,” Cook said. “It’s an honor to have been appointed to this committee that does such important work for the agriculture community and the state, as everyone in Pennsylvania benefits. I look forward to working with members of the committee on legislation important to keeping our agriculture industry thriving.”
Cook also serves on the Environmental Resources and Energy Committee, and as the secretary of the Insurance Committee and the Tourism and Recreational Development Committee.