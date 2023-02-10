Negotiations are continuing between the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties (APSCUF) and Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education.
Dr. Kenneth M. Mash, president of APSCUF, the union representing State System faculty and coaches, said progress is being made but more talks are scheduled.
“We’ve dealt with some smaller issues and made some progress with some smaller issues,” Mash said Thursday. “This is going to be a long process. There’s a lot of things we have to talk through.”
The current four-year contract expires June 30. Negotiations began in September, with the latest meeting held Monday, when department chairs were discussed. Talks will continue Feb. 28.
Mash admitted it’s tough to set a deadline to get a contract settled, as much depends on the state finalizing its budget.
“Those days are gone as far as being able to depend on the commonwealth knowing what’s going to happen with the budget up until the very last moment,” he said. “In fairness to the administration and the system, it’s hard for them to say anything about money, when they don’t know what their situation is going to be until things are passed. Those are the compensation issues that are there.”
As talks continue, Mash continues to take a realistic approach.
“I see it as it is what it is,” he said. “There’s a lot of things that shift and change even in mid-negotiations. My goal is to get the best contract that we possibly can for our students and for our faculty and for the system.”
APSCUF represents about 5,000 faculty and coaches at Pennsylvania State System campuses, including Pennsylvania Western universities at California, Edinboro and Clarion.
Mash, a professor in the political science department at East Stroudsburg University, is in his seventh year as APSCUF president.
