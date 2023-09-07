The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District awarded a nearly $30 million contract to remove the Monongahela River Locks and Dams 3 in Elizabeth to Joseph B. Fay Co. of Pittsburgh.
The work is part of the Lower Monongahela River project, which includes the construction of the larger lock chamber at Locks and Dam 4 at river mile 41.5 near Charleroi and the replacement of the fixed-crest dam with a gated dam at Locks and Dam 2 in Braddock.
The work involves a controlled removal of the locks and dam to equalize the upstream and downstream river levels. Corps of Engineers contractors will remove the locks and dam concrete debris and repurpose it to stabilize the facility’s land wall and dam abutment, which will remain in place.
“Removing this facility creates 30 miles of unimpeded navigable waterways for everyone navigating the river between Charleroi and Braddock,” said Steve Fritz, the district’s megaproject program manager. “This is a major milestone for the Lower Monongahela River project. Once the dam is completely removed, the project will generate nearly $200 million of average benefits for the region and the nation.”
Physical work to deconstruct the dam is expected to begin in mid-2024. River vessels will continue to use the locks until the dam is completely removed. Following the dam removal, contractors will remove the facility’s locks.
Locks and Dams 2, 3 and 4 are the three oldest operating navigation facilities on the Monongahela River.
