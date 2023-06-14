The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District awarded a contract for more than $2.4 million to build 73 stone fish reefs on the Monongahela River.
Gregori Construction Inc. of Sarver {span}is the contracted provider for the fish reef construction project, which is expected to begin in mid-July.
The fish reef construction is a part of the Lower Monongahela River project, which includes the construction of the larger lock chamber at Charleroi Locks and Dam, and the removal of Lock and Dam 3 at Elizabeth. Corps of Engineers contractors have completed Pool 3 channel dredging, and the gated dam at Braddock Locks and Dam.
“The purpose of the fish reefs is to mitigate the loss of habitat that will result from removing Elizabeth Locks and Dam,” said Stephen Frost, the project manager for the Lower Monongahela River project. “The goal is to place the reefs before removing the dam in summer of 2024.”
The contractor will place the fish reefs between river mile 21.3 in Pool 2 near Clairton to river mile 33.5 in Pool 3 near {span}the state Fish Commission Boat Ramp, between Monongahela and Victory Hills.
Frost says the reef locations may vary depending on the river site conditions.
Each reef will extend 50 feet into the river, perpendicular to the shoreline.
“While the fish reefs will not interfere with the navigable channel, once the reefs are in place, recreational boaters should be aware of the locations of the reefs to avoid damage to their boats,” Frost said.
