The contemporary Christian performers Big Daddy Weave and Zach Williams will be coming to the Skyview Drive-In in Carmichaels next Tuesday as part of a tour of drive-in theaters.
As the COVID-19 pandemic has continued and largely shut down the concert industry around the world, some musicians have taken to playing at drive-in theaters, where audiences can stay in their vehicles and practice social distancing. Other artists that have played drive-in theaters in recent months, or have gone on tours of drive-ins, include Blake Shelton, the Avett Brothers, Brad Paisley and Steven Curtis Chapman.
Skyview Drive-In is the fifth stop on the tour, which is scheduled to start Thursday in Marion, Va. Big Daddy Weave is a five-piece band from Mobile, Ala., which has had hits on the U.S. Christian charts, including the No. 1 songs “Redeemed” and “Every Time I Breathe.” Zach Williams is from Jonesboro, Ark., and scored a No. 1 hit on the Christian chart in 2019 with “There Was Jesus,” a duet with Dolly Parton.
Tickets are being sold on a per-car basis, with each vehicle limited to six people. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert begins at dusk. No recreational activities, such as baseball or throwing a Frisbee, are allowed.