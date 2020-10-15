Encore on the Lake, a new membership community under construction, is now accepting reservations for one- and two-bedroom senior independent living apartments.
Situated on a 6.7-acre site on McDowell Lane overlooking Canonsburg Lake on the easternmost edge of North Strabane Township, Encore on the Lake is owned and operated by Encore Living Group Inc., an affiliate of Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, a nonprofit, faith-based organization.
Construction, which began in May, is progressing on schedule. Support beams for the parking garage were being moved into place on Tuesday.
The 80-apartment, $32 million complex with private balconies or decks with both indoor and outdoor parking is expected to be ready for its first tenants by autumn 2021.
According to Bobbi Jo Haden, Vice President of Retirement Communities for Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, residents will have “future access to higher levels of care at a licensed Presbyterian SeniorCare Network assisted living, personal care or nursing community with daily rates covered for up to 60 days.”
Encore on the Lake is designed for those who are 62 years old and older.
Among the first residents will be Patricia Vernau of Canonsburg, who already has reserved a one-bedroom apartment.
She was chosen to be part of a focus group, and after analyzing her options, she kept in touch with Presbyterian SeniorCare Network and decided to make the move, according to the network.
Her open-concept apartment will provide 865 square feet of living space with smart technology, in-home laundry and a fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops.
Floor plans for all new apartments range in size from 865 to 1,595 square feet in one- or two-bedroom floor plans.
Residents who reserve prior to the completion of construction will have the opportunity to personalize their new apartment with choices of cabinetry, flooring, wall color and more.
For the development and marketing of Encore on the Lake, Presbyterian SeniorCare Network has partnered with Senior Housing Partners, a subsidiary of Presbyterian Homes & Services based in St. Paul, Minn.
Trends show that as North Strabane Township and Canonsburg areas continue to grow, 21% of the current population is over age 65 and is expected to increase by 17.1% by 2023. This means that approximately 37,000 older adults in the area are likely to need communities and additional wellness and care services.
Encore on the Lake is designed by Pope Architects of St. Paul, Minn. The general contractor is Mistik Construction of Pittsburgh.
Financing was coordinated by H.J. Sims based in Fairfield, Conn., with primary financing through First National Bank of Pennsylvania and gap financing provided by Washington National Bank.
More information is available at www.EncoreOnTheLake.org.