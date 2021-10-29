CONSOL Cares Foundation made a $50,000 donation last week to Richhill Township to help the Greene County municipality construct a new municipal complex.
CONSOL Cares is the philanthropic partner of CONSOL Energy, according to a press release. CONSOL has been mining coal in Richhill for 40 years.
“CONSOL and Richhill Township have a rich history together that has helped establish the largest underground coal mining complex in North America,” said Christopher Rabbitt, chairman of the CONSOL Cares Foundation and Land Manager at CONSOL Energy. “We know that wouldn’t be possible without the partnership we’ve forged over these decades. CONSOL Cares is pleased to be able to show gratitude for that partnership by making a contribution toward the future of Richhill Township.”
Richhill Supervisor Charles Kiger said the municipal building is being moved from 109 Municipal Lane to 330 Headley Hollow Drive. According to Kiger, dirt removal will begin soon at the site for the new building.
"It's multiple things," Kiger said of the reasons for the move. "We have equipment sitting outside. If we have any kind of meetings, the parking lot is just so congested."
Kiger also safety is also an issue, as drivers experience trouble pulling in and out of the parking lot. "We actually had an accident this year," he said.
According to Kiger, the township has also received $120,000 in donations from CNX Gas, EQT, Equitrans Midstream and Texas Eastern Transmission.
Kiger said the remainder of the cost will be covered by Act 13 funds, and no taxpayer money will be used for the project.