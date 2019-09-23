The Washington County Conservation District is looking for candidates interested in serving as a director or associate director on the Conservation District Board.
Conservation districts in Pennsylvania are subdivisions of state government that manage and direct conservation programs within the counties. The district is governed by a seven-member board, which oversees a staff of nine. District staff work directly with landowners and other citizens to put conservation practices on the land and educate the community on environmental issues and trends.
District directors have a direct say in how people in the county deal with many important natural resource issues such as water quality, forestry, agricultural best management practices and soil erosion.
The board meets monthly to conduct business and to coordinate district programs with state and federal agencies and local units of government. Board members are not paid but may receive compensation for expenses related to attending meetings and other board activities.
Individuals interested in serving as a director or associate director must be nominated by an approved nominating organization within the county.
For more information, contact the conservation office at 724-705-7098, the county commissioners’ office at 724-228-6730 or the State Conservation Commission office in Harrisburg at 717-787-8821.