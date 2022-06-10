Concordia of the South Hills will host a free public concert at 3:30 p.m. June 17 by John Patrick Heisermann at the assisted living facility's location at 1300 Bower Hill Road in Mt. Lebanon.
First influenced by the music of the 1960s, Heisermann now performs music from many genres, from the Classical Era to the 1920s to today. During his show, Heisermann plays guitar, sings and tells stories.
Walk-ins are welcome, but registration is strongly encouraged. To reserve a seat, call Christie Whalen, director of marketing, at 412-294-1351. Parking is free.
Other shows scheduled at Concordia of the South Hills are:
n July 8 - The Merrymakers Jazz Trio at 2 p.m.
n Aug. 19 - Renewed Memories at 3:30 p.m.
n Sept. 16 - Mikey Dee at 3:30 p.m.