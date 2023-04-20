Concordia Hospice of Washington, a mission of Concordia Lutheran Ministries, will host a free art support group at the Donnell House great room, 10 Leet St, Washington, on the second Friday of each month from 1 to 3 p.m. beginning May 12.
Painting supplies will be provided, and no previous art experience is required.
This monthly art support group allows participants to relax while creating something visual that can serve as a cathartic method of expression. The group focuses on the process, not the finished product. The work could be a tribute to a loved one or something for the participant’s own well-being.
The support group is open to the public, and registration is required by May 8. For more information or to sign up, call Bereavement Coordinator Roxanne Sweany at 724-250-4500, ext. 2109.
