State Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Greene/Fayette/Washington, is hosting a free informational seminar on conceal carry permits Oct. 9 at the Greene County Fairgrounds, 107 Fairgrounds Road in Waynesburg.
The event, sponsored by Snyder and Greene County Commissioners Blair Zimmerman, Dave Coder and Archie Trader, includes an opportunity for residents to obtain a conceal carry permit (beginning at 6 p.m.), with the informational seminar scheduled for 7 p.m.
“This seminar will provide information on conceal carry permits and explain state requirements and how to carry, and also allow attendees to ask questions,” Snyder said. “This is vital information that all responsible gun owners should know.”
Greene County Sheriff Marcus Simms and shooting instructor Dave Bates will be speaking at the seminar. Residents who are interested in obtaining a conceal carry permit must bring a valid ID or driver’s license and the contact information of two references (non-family). The cost for the permit is $20.
For more information, call Snyder’s Waynesburg office at 724-627-8683.