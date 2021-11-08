Community green space is sprouting up in the city of Washington.
WashPa Outdoors, a local nonprofit whose mission is to “get you outside to discover new outdoor spaces in your own community,” has begun growing a garden downtown that serves as a workshop space and small entertainment venue.
“There are two main goals,” said Pam Kilgore, who founded and leads WashPa Outdoors. “One is to provide a space where free workshops on growing produce and how to use the produce can be had. Half of the space is going to be used for those workshops and as a performance space.”
Kilgore broke ground on the new Firefly Gardens in March, less than a year after she first dreamed up plans for a vacant 100-by-100-foot plot of land behind the Freedom Transit authority building along East Chestnut Street.
“This has all happened relatively quickly,” said Kilgore, who worked with Freedom, Washington Business District Authority, Citywide Development Corp. and volunteers to make the project a reality. “The Rotary’s support of funding a greenhouse is what really kick-started Firefly Gardens in the first place.”
Kilgore was invited last year to speak about WashPa Outdoors programming at the Rotary Club of Washington.
Dorothy Tecklenburg, vice president of Rotary, logged into the event over Zoom.
“We were all really excited about what she was doing,” said Tecklenburg. “(Kilgore’s project) is very, very closely aligned with what Rotary believes in. We want to make the world a better place.”
The Rotary club donated $2,500 – a donation matched by the district, to bring the total donation to $5,000 – for the greenhouse and will help Kilgore purchase a shed for the space through grant funding.
“Our two organizations were a perfect marriage,” Tecklenburg said, noting several Rotary members volunteered to build the greenhouse. “Pam is just, she’s just so amazing. Her energy, her vision and her dedication to the community.”
The space – still under construction – is already home to the greenhouse and two demo gardens. Despite planting late in the season, Kilgore has donated two months’ worth of produce to the Community Circle Food Pantry, where she plans to take all extra Firefly Gardens produce.
Kilgore is looking forward to using half the garden for small performances, including dance recitals and poetry readings. Though still a work in progress, Firefly Gardens is already adding life to the community.
“It’s much more accessible for families, folks who are using the bus system,” said Kilgore. “It’s really easy space to get to. It’s an exciting thing to add to uptown.”
Several local organizations pitched in to grow the space into the garden Kilgore envisions it will be, and out-of-town groups, including the Center for Coalfield Justice and The Appalachian Institute, have also helped ready the grassy square for the community.
Students from Washington & Jefferson College are working with area schools to create a mural for the space, which Kilgore said continues the work begun by the Dreamers Company of bringing art into uptown.
“That’s the whole idea is crowdsourcing knowledge and building partnerships with area organizations and local companies to make this really a community space,” Kilgore said.
She recently hosted an open house for those who helped get the garden off its feet and she plans on hosting a grand opening in May 2022.
“It’s been such a beautiful experience,” Kilgore said. “It’s going to be great.”