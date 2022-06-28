Community Options, a national nonprofit supporting people with disabilities, announced approval of a $705,774 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Office of Developmental Programs. Funding is designated from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Community Options supports more than 630 Pennsylvanians with disabilities in housing, employment, and day programs. The grant will provide training to over 575 Direct Support Professionals who support people with disabilities for crisis prevention and health. The direct care workers who complete the certification process will receive up to $1,000 in bonus compensation. This will facilitate career ladders for entry level staff.
“These funds will be applied to the courageous staff who selflessly provide support services to our most vulnerable citizens – people with disabilities,” said Robert Stack, president and CEO of Community Options.
Community Options has an office at 90 W. Chestnut St., Washington.