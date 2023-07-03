Community Garden

Courtesy of the Washington County Community Foundation

Highland Ridge Community Development Corp. Vice President Sandy Mansmann and volunteers at the community garden

The Highland Ridge Community Development Corp. (HRCDC) has received a $5,000 grant from the Washington County Community Foundation’s African American Community Fund for its Community Garden.

The Community Garden sits on the eastern end of a small HRCDC-owned city block in the heart of the historic African American community in Washington. Bordered by LeMoyne Community Center and Lincoln Terrace, a low-income housing complex, it is framed in by Central Avenue and Spells Alley. The garden was developed 15 years ago by a group of volunteers, including two African American neighbors, Mildred Ivery and Clara Harper. The HRCDC rents out the 40-plus plots for planting vegetables, herbs and flowers to a variety of people of all ages and incomes.

