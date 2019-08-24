The Washington County Community Foundation operates a broad grants program to multiple grantees that is not limited to a single focus or cause or exclusively to the interests of a particular constituency. Cumulatively, the foundation has awarded more than $15 million to improve the quality of life in Washington County. Each year, the WCCF awards grants from its discretionary grant-making resources through an open, competitive process that addresses the changing needs of the community. Currently, the foundation is accepting grant requests in the following areas:
- Arts & Humanities – Projects that benefit arts education and arts appreciation, as well as cultural and historic projects in our community.
- Community Improvement – Projects that focus on strengthening, unifying and building the economic, cultural, educational and social services, and the spirit of any community or neighborhood. Projects include, but are not limited to, economic development activities in depressed areas, community parks, walking trails, green space projects, agricultural fairs and community festivals.
- Education – Projects to enhance the education experience for persons of any age, including literacy and lifelong learning.
- Environment and animal welfare – Projects to protect the environment and to ensure biodiversity, including conservation, protection of ecosystems, agricultural projects, protection of wildlife and the care of domesticated animals.
- Health and fitness – Projects that promote the physical and emotional health of the community, including medical services, counseling, fitness and wellness programs.
- Human needs – Projects that give aid, comfort, support or assistance to children and youth, senior citizens or the indigent.
- Religious/Faith-Based – Projects that promote interdenominational sharing and understanding and that emphasize the importance of spiritual growth and development.
Interested charities must submit their grant requests electronically by Sept. 1 using the online grant application available on www.wccf.net. Requests should be limited to $1,000. Questions should be addressed to allocations@wccf.net.