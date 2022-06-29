The Washington County Community Foundation (WCCF) is accepting applications for capacity-building grant requests ranging from $5,000 to $50,000. A minimum of $400,000 will be awarded through two competitive cycles this year, with application deadlines of Aug. 1. and Oct. 1. Interested nonprofits must contact the foundation at 724-222-6330 or allocations@wccf.net prior to submitting an application to ensure the proposed project aligns with the agency’s funding priorities.
To be eligible, the applicant must be an incorporated nonprofit organization that provides charitable services in Washington County in one or more of the following areas: arts and humanities; community improvement and economic development; education; environment and animal welfare; health and fitness; human needs, and religion and faith-based.
Capacity-building is defined as any activity that increases the nonprofit’s operational, programmatic, financial, or organizational maturity. Examples include but are not limited to: equipment or material purchases, capital campaigns nearing completion of the campaign, facility upgrades, strategic plans, succession plans, marketing plans or marketing materials, improvements to accounting and financial systems, constituent management software, websites with content management systems, and program design or program expansion.
“We are already seeing the positive impact of the more than $400,000 awarded in our two competitive capacity-building grant cycles last year,” said WCCF President and CEO Betsie Trew. “By concentrating on capacity-building projects, our goal is to help strengthen our local nonprofits. From experience we know that capacity-building requires different strategies depending upon where a particular nonprofit is in its evolution. For a smaller nonprofit, a grant to purchase accounting software is needed, but for a larger nonprofit a grant to expand its programming may be needed. We are willing to meet a nonprofit where they are, to help them to get to their next level, wherever that next level may be.”
Since it began its focus on capacity-building in 2017, the WCCF has awarded more than $3.8 million in such grants to local charities.