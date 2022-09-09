As part of its mission, Marianna Community Outreach has explored ways to reach out to the community.
One such way is the upcoming tent-covered prayer breakfast, scheduled for 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the facility’s parking lot at 117 First St., Marianna.
The Ten Mile Valley Community Prayer Breakfast is intended to honor and pray for students, teachers, staff, coaches, administration and school board of the Bethlehem-Center School District for the 2022-23 school year.
The district also will be given the first “Love God, Love Your School Award,” a way of encouraging and honoring the district and showing appreciation through prayer.
“This year, we thought, who better to honor than our local school district,” said Pat O’Brien, a volunteer with the outreach and a 1979 graduate of Beth-Center High School. “All of our districts just went through COVID. With that, and all of the other struggles our school districts have and what a great job they do in spite of that, we wanted to bring them together to honor them and pray for them.”
Marianna Borough is in the heart of the Ten Mile Creek Valley, hence the name the Ten Mile Valley Community Prayer Breakfast.
“We thought by having that name, this prayer breakfast can go anywhere in the area and pray for any organization or group that we want to,” O’Brien said.
He said said the idea stems from the annual Washington County Prayer Breakfast, which has been held for more than 25 years and draws about 500 people every year.
Among those expected to attend Saturday’s events are representatives of the Beth-Center School District, as well as alumni, Washington County commissioners and local political and business leaders.
“There will be just a whole conglomeration of the community coming together,” O’Brien said.
Tickets remain available and can be purchased for $25, or a table of 10 can be reserved for $250. They can be purchased by calling O’Brien at 412-480-6733 or emailing him at pat@patobrienconsulting.com.
All proceeds will go to the Beth-Center School District. Through a generous donation, funds up to $1,000 will be matched 100%.
“I think it’s a wonderful thing,” said Don MacFann, Beth-Center superintendent. “I think it’s a great idea to try to bring community together. Mr. O’Brien has expressed his care for the district being a Beth-Center alumnus. We’ve been trying to get some involvement to the best of our ability. We’re hoping to see a nice turnout to come and support the school.”
Keynote speaker will be Douglas Lee, president of Waynesburg University, who will speak about “Faith, Service and Light in Education.”
Pastor John Thomas of the Calvary Chapel Church will offer a prayer for the school district.
Entertainment will be provided by choral and instrumental students from the Beth-Center School District.
“The goal of all of this is to honor and pray for our school district, to lift the lord up before our community,” O’Brien said. “It’s just another way to magnify the Lord’s work here and to magnify that there’s light here in this community and this school district.”
