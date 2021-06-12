Community Bank has sold two of its branches in West Virginia.
Citizens Bank of West Virginia has agreed to purchase the branches in New Martinsville and Buckhannan, according to a joint announcement Thursday.
Nathaniel S. Bonnell, president and chief executive officer of Citizens, said the purchase is the perfect opportunity for his company to increase its presence in West Virginia.
“This will strengthen our commitment to clients in the region,” Bonnell stated in a news release.
Citizens was expected to retain as many Community Bank employees as possible, while also honoring their years of service.