Rehearsals are underway for Mon Valley Academy for the Arts’ (MVAA) recently formed Sam Bill Legacy Band and Mon Valley Marching Unit.
This new community band welcomes musicians of all ages and skill levels and began rehearsing in mid-March at the Brownsville Sons of Italy, 16 Race St.
Ken Coffman, who retired last year after serving 30 years as band director at Bethlehem-Center middle and high schools, is the principal director of the new band.
The Sam Bill Legacy Band will perform April 22 at the ribbon cutting and open house to be held at the MVAA’s new Fayette County location, the Peter J. Daley Cultural Center at 119 Brownsville Ave. in Brownsville.
For more information about band and marching unit, contact Annette Buffer at 724-561-5616.
