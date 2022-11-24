Jack Fischer

Paul Paterra/Observer-Reporter

A youngster decorates an ornament in the Main Street pavilion in downtown Washington during last year’s Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated to “buying local,” and some area communities are promoting the day with special events intended to help boost sales.

The city of Washington will kick off the day with a breakfast crawl starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Check-in will be at the Main Street Pavilion, and “passports” will be scattered throughout town. Patrons visit participating businesses to get their passport stamped. Once the passport is completed, it’s returned to the pavilion for an entry in a raffle to win a downtown gift basket.

