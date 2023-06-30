When it comes to celebrating the Fourth of July, fireworks are as much a part of the holiday as hot dogs, parades, and all things red, white, and blue.
Here’s a list of where you can catch dazzling pyrotechnic displays to commemorate the passage of the Declaration of Independence.
Washington County
Canonsburg’s fireworks display will be held at dusk on July 4 at Canon-McMillan Stadium. The fireworks cap off a full day of activities that begin with the annual Whiskey Rebellion 5K run at 7:30 a.m., followed by the Canonsburg Parade at 10 a.m. Activities at Town Park will run from noon to 6 p.m., and include free admission to Town Park Pool, face painting, and caricatures.
The fireworks in Charleroi will take place as part of the borough’s Community Day celebration, Sunday, July 2, from noon to 10 p.m. at the parking lot at Sixth Street and McKean Avenue. Entertainment, food and activities for children are scheduled. The fireworks display is set for 9:30 p.m.
The township will host a fireworks display at dusk on Saturday, July 1, at Riverfront Parking Lot, 40 Water St., Fredericktown.
East Finley will host a Fourth of July celebration on Saturday, July 1, starting at 1 p.m. Activities include live music by The Drunken Hillbillies, adult and kids games such as a kids mini pie-eating contest, a hot dog eating contest, hay bale tossing contest, duck races, a corn hole tournament, and more. Food will be available. Fireworks will be held at dusk.
Ellsworth Borough will hold its Ellsworth VFC Community Day celebration on July 8, with fireworks at dusk. An Independence Day picnic will be held at 3 p.m. at Ellsworth Community Park. Food trucks, vendors, and music will be available.
The Monongahela Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Mon Valley Academy for the Arts for the annual Monongahela July 4 celebration and fireworks display at the Noble J. Dick Aquatorium. Gates open at 4 p.m., and the event will feature food trucks, vendors and games. At 5 p.m., Sky Pilot, which features classic rock tunes and deep tracks, will perform, followed by Frank Podroskey’s Pittsburgh Big Band Legends at 7 p.m. Fireworks are scheduled for 9:30 p.m.
The West Alexander Fair and West Alexander American Legion Auxiliary Unit 656 are partnering to provide Fourth of July fireworks at the West Alexander Fairgrounds on July 4. Free hot dogs, chips and drinks will be provided while supplies last. The community is invited to come to the fairgrounds after 6 p.m. and is encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, frisbees, corn hole boards, or other games. Fireworks will be at dusk.
The American Legion Post 940 will host a Fourth of July celebration on Saturday, July 1. The event will include drinks and food, along with a bounce house, starting at 3 p.m. A disc jockey will spin tunes, and a new tiki bar and fire pit will be open. Fireworks are scheduled for dusk. The Legion is located at 800 Middle St., Brownsville.
The Washington Wild Things will host a fireworks show following the Tuesday, July 4, game versus the Windy City ThunderBolts at Wild Things Park, 1 Washington Federal Way, Washington.
Greene County
The Waynesburg Lions Club will host a Fourth of July celebration at the Waynesburg Lions Club Community Park on Tuesday, July 4. Events start at 7 a.m. with a pancake breakfast, and run throughout the day, concluding with a fireworks show at dusk. A classic and custom car show and evening entertainment are scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.