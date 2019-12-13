Walk into Common Ground Teen Center on any day, and you can feel the positive energy, inclusiveness and sense of welcome: from the oversized furniture and stocked refrigerator to messages like “We are all glorious” and “Be yourself: everyone else is already taken” painted on the wall.
On Wednesday, the popular youth center on North Main Street opened its doors to welcome the community to its annual Common Ground Art Night, a celebration of art and the written word.
The evening featured artwork – sketches, paintings, photographs – created by teens as well as nonfiction writing.
Trinity High School senior Kendle Haught, who served as a consulting author to Dr. Mary Jo Podgurski on Podgurski’s latest book in the Nonnie series, “Nonnie Talks About Disability,” was a featured guest, and signed books.
Haught, who was born with muscular dystrophy, is a character in the book, which aims to teach young people how to interact with disabled youth.
“I got to see other people’s perspectives on disability when we were working on the book, not just mine,” said Haught, 17, who has been accepted to three colleges. “I liked working on it because my opinion was wanted, and I knew it would help people understand what it’s like for me and other people. It’s educational, and it has a message.”
Harley Johnson, a sophomore at Bentworth High School, read the first-place winning essay she wrote for Common Ground’s Native American History Month contest.
The evening also included a tribute to Trinity High School art teacher Lisa Jenkins, who passed away in October at the age of 55, following a long battle with breast cancer.
Common Ground peer educators read letters from former students written to Jenkins, who received the 2017 Common Ground Educator of the Year Award.
“Your kindness and love made a lasting impression on me,” wrote one former student.
Jenkins’ daughter, Nicole Jenkins, and son, Brendon Jenkins, attended.
“It was just lovely. It’s really nice that she touched so many hearts, and that she’s still being remembered,” said Jenkins.
Alongside the students’ artwork were sketches by artist Alice Burroughs, who has illustrated all of the Nonnie series books. Burroughs has collaborated with Podgurski on books for about 20 years.
Rowan Curry of Washington, a sophomore at Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School, who displayed photography and portraits, said, “I think it’s a good opportunity for art to get put on display within the community. There’s a lot of local art that doesn’t get shown often, and Art Night makes it possible.”
Podgurski thanked community members who attended, telling them and the teens, “I appreciate you. I appreciate your presence. I appreciate you coming. Each of you is worthy. That’s my drumbeat. Now, just hang out with the kids, look at the stuff, and eat food.”