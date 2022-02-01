Washington County’s Local Share Account committee announced 46 projects it is recommending to receive portions of the eligible $7.2 in gaming money, with nearly half of it going toward water or sewer improvement projects across the county.
The review committee approved the recommendations Monday afternoon during a teleconference meeting that was live-streamed online, sending its list to the Washington County commissioners, who will make a final decision on the grants at their Thursday voting meeting.
The LSA committee reviewed 65 applications requesting a total of $15.873 million in grants during two public hearings held last month. Of the 46 projects the committee recommended for approval Monday, 14 of them involved water or sewer improvements for a total of $3.1 million.
Jeff Kotula, chairman of the LSA review committee and president of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, said they typically focus on infrastructure projects that they believe can be economic drivers for the county. The money recommended for sanitary improvement projects this year is up about 30% over 2021’s allocation.
“The LSA Review Committee places a strong emphasis on recommending infrastructure projects as those monies can be utilized for both growth projects and upgrading existing systems,” Kotula said. “In terms of overall impact, investing in infrastructure creates economic development opportunities, commercial and residential development as well as improves water/sewage systems.”
The next largest category was community improvement, which split about $2.4 million between 20 projects that include various park expansions, municipal building renovations, structure demolitions and façade improvements. Another $1.2 million is earmarked for nine additional public interest projects, while less than a half-million dollars will be split by three separate economic development projects.
The amount of available LSA money, which comes from gambling revenue from the newly renamed Hollywood Casino at The Meadows in North Strabane, is up this year after dipping in 2021 following various shutdowns during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. About $6.6 million was available for 42 projects last year, meaning the amount of LSA grants in 2022 increased by about 10% to $7.2 million. The program has averaged about $7 million in grants annually since 2015.
Monday’s LSA committee meeting, which lasted less than 20 minutes and consisted of several roll call votes, can be viewed on YouTube by searching “Final LSA Recommendations/Public Meeting.”