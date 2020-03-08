At a meeting Thursday that dealt with several issues related to buildings and grounds, the commissioners requested proposals from roofing consultants for all Washington County buildings.
Commission Chairman Diana Irey Vaughan said all professional services for the county are being opened so the board can “see what other options are available.”
The jail, which is nearing the quarter-century mark, will be needing a new roof, according to Warden Edward Strawn’s report Wednesday to the prison board.
The commissioners are also advertising for proposals from firms on repair of the mahogany doors of the courthouse.
The board also approved $50,769 worth of work orders from GAI Consultants Inc. for work related to the courthouse entry and last year’s concept development and final design for the Caldwell Building across South Main Street from the courthouse.
The commissioners also OK’d a $22,400 agreement with Dawood Engineering to assess the condition of the Courthouse Square parking garage and 911 call center. Valbridge Property Advisors are also assessing the property at a cost of $4,000.
All votes were unanimous.
Robert Branch, representing American Legion Post 22 in Charleroi, first led those assembled in the Pledge of Allegiance. He then, as a private citizen, asked the commissioners to consider upgrading recreation at Mingo Creek County Park.
Branch compared Mingo, a creek for fishing and wading, unfavorably with Wana B Park, Ceylon Drive, Carmichaels, Greene County, which features one of two county-run swimming pools and a pavilion. The Cumberland Township board of recreation oversees the rest of the park.
The commissioners dealt with one item related to recreation, not at Mingo, but at Cross Creek County Park, approving a supplemental $2,300 for GAI Consultants for additional permitting requirements set by the state Department of Environmental Protection for the Discovery Cove project, a boardwalk, fishing pier and trail.
The revised contract total of $249,410 is coming from the county’s natural gas lease funds from Cross Creek Park.
The board also heard from Barry Andrews of Washington, who objected to David Ball serving as chairman of the non-partisan Election Review Committee.
He spoke of Ball’s op-ed columns in the Observer-Reporter “spilling the vitriol aimed at opposition candidates (that) goes well beyond what someone would expect of someone in his position....
“In future appointments, perhaps our county leaders could give greater thought to their selections.”
The commissioners appointed Ball to the 11-member committee, which convened Feb. 25. Ball was chosen chairman without a dissenting vote.
Also serving on the review committee is Christina Proctor, first vice chairman of the Washington County Democratic Committee, who holds a position similar to that of Ball, who is vice chairman of the Washington County Republican Party.
The election review committee chose Larry Mauro, a Ringgold School Board member and appointee of Commissioner Larry Maggi, the lone Democrat on the board of commissioners, as its vice chairman.
Andrews’ wife, Linda, is the former Washington County Democratic Party chairman.
Andrews commended the commissioners for appointing Susan Meighen as director of veterans’ affairs, saying she has aided many members of VFW Post 191, Canonsburg.