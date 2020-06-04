The third and final pact with the Service Employees International Union Local 668 – this one, for court-related and court-appointed employees – is scheduled to come before the Washington County Commissioners today for a vote.
The three-year contract for members, retroactive to Jan. 1, includes a 3% annual raise in pay for 2020, 2.5% for 2021 and 2.75% for 2022.
Employee contributions to monthly health insurance premiums will be 12.5% for the first two years of the pact and 13.5% during the final year.
At an agenda-setting meeting Wednesday morning, Commission Vice Chairman Larry Maggi asked about the retroactivity component.
“We had to hold onto this one because we had so many new elected officials,” said Shelli Arnold, director of human resources, noting that the last two SEIU contracts for other members were in place before their expiration dates.
New courthouse row officers took over in early January.
Those covered by the new contract include workers in various positions in the adult probation, clerk of courts, court administration, Community Services/Furlough Into Service program, county drug investigative unit and district attorney, domestic relations, juvenile probation, prothonotary, public defender, records management, register of wills and clerks in the sheriff’s and magisterial district judge offices.
According to a spreadsheet prepared last year, there were just over 90 employees in the bargaining unit.