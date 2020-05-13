The Greene County commissioners will be hosting an electronics collection next week at the fairgrounds.
The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. May 20. Organizers will accept one television per car, computer equipment, laptops, printers, VCRs, stereos, cameras, telephones, cables, games, audio, video, and test equipment, monitors, and calculators.
Sweepers, hair dryers, curling irons, sewing machines, small kitchen appliances, CDs, alkaline batteries, smoke detectors, thermostats, manuals, paper, styrofoam, freon appliances and fluorescent tubes will not be accepted.
Participants are to stay in their vehicles with their electronics in the truck or back of the vehicle.