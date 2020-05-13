GREENE COUNTY SIGN
Buy Now

Observer-Reporter

Observer-Reporter

The Greene County commissioners will be hosting an electronics collection next week at the fairgrounds.

The event will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. May 20. Organizers will accept one television per car, computer equipment, laptops, printers, VCRs, stereos, cameras, telephones, cables, games, audio, video, and test equipment, monitors, and calculators.

Sweepers, hair dryers, curling irons, sewing machines, small kitchen appliances, CDs, alkaline batteries, smoke detectors, thermostats, manuals, paper, styrofoam, freon appliances and fluorescent tubes will not be accepted.

Participants are to stay in their vehicles with their electronics in the truck or back of the vehicle.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Purchase a Subscription