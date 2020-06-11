As anyone who owns an older home knows too well, maintenance issues are constantly cropping up.
That’s the case also when the “house” is the 120-year-old Washington County Courthouse.
The Washington County commissioners, who oversee a campus of buildings, last week awarded a contract to Steel City Plastering of Cheswick to make repairs on an as-needed basis contingent on the time a job takes and the materials required.
Regular rate for two-man crew is $148.50 per hour, and for emergency repairs, the same sized crew is $277 per hour.
When one stops to scan the inside of the dome or trains the eye on courtroom ceilings, peeling paint and deteriorating plaster is evident.
“Scaffolding’s been up twice since 2012,” said Court Administrator Patrick Grimm. “Unfortunately, it seems like we’re still plagued with leaking from the roof.”
Torrential rains in March also took a toll.
“They haven’t quite finished all the work,” Grimm said of the courthouse roof.
Commissioner Chairman Diana Irey Vaughan said plasterers will also be deployed as needed in the Caldwell Building across South Main Street from the courthouse, which the county purchased last year. The building is not yet ready for occupancy, but work there is progressing.