The Greene County Commissioners voted Thursday to submit Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) applications, including for a $1.93 million grant for the East Dunkard Township Water Authority.

The money will be part of a major project to fix a host of issues plaguing the water authority. The funding will go toward replacing the iron main waterline, pumps, gate valves and blow-off valves, and the inspection and rehabilitation of eight storage tanks. The grant is also expected to help the authority run a connector line with Southwestern Pennsylvania American Water Authority to purchase water from it.

